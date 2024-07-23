GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024: Govt. to set up working women hostels

There is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image.

The government will set up working women hostels to promote the participation of women in the workforce, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tueday, July 23, 2024.

Watch | What can women expect from the Budget?

As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she said.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

"We will facilitate higher participation of women in workforce by setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishment of creches in addition the partnership will seek to organise women specific skilling programmes and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises," she said.

