The government on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, proposed a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over 30 lakh. The announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2024-25.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will formulate a framework for the creative redevelopment of cities.

The Finance Minister also announced Central assistance of ₹2.2 lakh crore for urban housing over the next five years as well as an interest subsidy scheme to facilitate loans at affordable rates for urban housing works.

She said the Central government will put in place measures for an efficient and transparent rental housing market with enhanced availability.

The Finance Minister proposed a scheme to support the development of 100 weekly haats or street food hubs in select cities.