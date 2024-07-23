ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman revises personal income tax slabs; taxation rates remain unchanged

Updated - July 23, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revises tax slabs, allowing salaried employees to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes

The Hindu Bureau

Whilst the rate of taxation remains unchanged, the size of each of the slabs, excluding the initial zero to ₹3 lakh, remains unchanged. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her seventh Budget speech on July 23 revised the tax slabs under the new regime. She told the House that as a result of these changes, a salaried employee would be able to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Whilst the rate of taxation remains unchanged, the size of each of the slabs, excluding the initial zero to ₹3 lakh, remains unchanged. The erstwhile slab of ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh would now be expanded to ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh. However, the rate of taxation, that is 5%, remains unchanged. Similarly, the other slabs, that is, ₹6 to 9 lakhs, ₹9 to 12 lakhs, ₹12-15 lakhs and thereby beyond, would be revised to ₹7-10 lakhs, ₹10-12 lakhs, ₹12-15 lakhs and thereby beyond.  

Earlier, the Finance Minister further placed increasing the standard deduction for salaried employees from current ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 under the new tax regime.

Related Stories

Ms. Sitharaman further announced deduction in family pension for pensioners to be enhanced from ₹15,000 at present to ₹25,000. She held the measure would provide relief to about 4 crore salaried and pensioner individuals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Concluding her speech, the Finance Minister told the house that because of the taxation measures announced on Monday, ₹37,000 crore would be foregone, which entails ₹29,000 in direct taxes and ₹8,000 in direct taxes. However, with a realisation of ₹30,000 crore expected, the total foregone amount would stand at ₹7,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US