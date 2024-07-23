Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on July 23, said the fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.9% of GDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, she said the government aims to reach a 4.5% fiscal deficit in 2025-26.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

The Finance Minister said gross and net market borrowing is pegged at ₹14.01 lakh crore and ₹11.63 lakh crore, respectively, in FY25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net tax receipts are estimated at ₹25.83 lakh crore in FY25 while the total receipts are pegged at ₹32.07 lakh crore.

Total expenditure is estimated at ₹48.21 lakh crore in FY25, she added.

It may be recalled that the interim Budget, presented in February 2024, had pegged fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, at 5.1% for FY25 against 5.8% in the last fiscal year.

In her speech, Ms. Sitharaman also said the government plans to launch ‘NPS Vatshalya’ to provide pension contributions by parents and guardians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.