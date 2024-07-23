ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9% of GDP, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated - July 23, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget for 2024-25, aims for 4.5% fiscal deficit in 2025-26

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on July 23, said the fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.9% of GDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, she said the government aims to reach a 4.5% fiscal deficit in 2025-26.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

Related Stories

The Finance Minister said gross and net market borrowing is pegged at ₹14.01 lakh crore and ₹11.63 lakh crore, respectively, in FY25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net tax receipts are estimated at ₹25.83 lakh crore in FY25 while the total receipts are pegged at ₹32.07 lakh crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Total expenditure is estimated at ₹48.21 lakh crore in FY25, she added.

It may be recalled that the interim Budget, presented in February 2024, had pegged fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, at 5.1% for FY25 against 5.8% in the last fiscal year.

In her speech, Ms. Sitharaman also said the government plans to launch ‘NPS Vatshalya’ to provide pension contributions by parents and guardians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Union Budget

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US