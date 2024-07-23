Students who have not yet benefited from any government schemes will get support loans of upto ₹10 lakh for education in domestic institutions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting her 7th straight Union Budget for the third term in the Modi government for the fiscal 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman said that e-vouchers for this purpose will be provided directly to 1 lakh students each year for interest subvention of 3% of the loan amount.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

The Finance Minister also said that the Budget will focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class. “Budget for FY25 to provide ₹1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill... Implementation of various schemes announced in Interim Budget in February are still underway,” the Finance Minister said.

Nine priorities of third Modi government

The Union Finance Minister unveiled the nine priorities of the Union Budget 2024-25. She listed agriculture, employment, human development, energy security, manufacturing, innovation, infrastructure and next generation reforms.

Nine Priorities of Budget

Productivity and resilience in agriculture

Employment and Skilling

Inclusive Human Development

Energy Security

Manufacturing and Services

Innovation, Research and Development

Infrastructure

Next generation reforms

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.