Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes National Cooperation Policy

Updated - July 23, 2024 11:50 am IST

Published - July 23, 2024 11:41 am IST

Union Budget 2024 proposed National Co-operation Policy for the co-operative sector.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Finance Secretary T V Somanathan displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents after she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, on, July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In her seventh budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put forth the introduction of the National Co-operation Policy to bring about “systematic, orderly and all-round policy” for developing the co-operative sector. The policy would endeavour to “fast track the growth of the rural economy and generate employment opportunities on a large scale”. 

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

Ms Sitharaman informed the house that she has made a provision of Rs 1.54 lakh crore this year for agriculture and allied sectors. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha earlier this year in February, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah had informed 20,638 Agriculture and Allied Cooperative Societies (Non-credit) were operational in addition to 92,516 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her seventh consecutive budget. Prior to Tuesday, Ms Sitharaman has presented six full and one interim budget.  

