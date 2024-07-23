ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: FDI rules will be simplified, says Sitharaman in Budget speech

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Efforts will also be made to nudge privatisation and use Indian rupee for overseas investments, Ms. Sitharaman said

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seeking to attract more funds into the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 said rules for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will be simplified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the Union Budget 2024-25, the Minister said the government will bring out a five-year vision document for meeting financial needs of the economy.

Also Read | Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

Efforts will also be made to nudge privatisation and use Indian rupee for overseas investments, she said.

Further, the government will develop taxonomy for climate finance as well as revamp Shram Suvidha Portal to enhance compliance for industry and trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US