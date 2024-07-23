GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024: FDI rules will be simplified, says Sitharaman in Budget speech

Efforts will also be made to nudge privatisation and use Indian rupee for overseas investments, Ms. Sitharaman said

Updated - July 23, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seeking to attract more funds into the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 said rules for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will be simplified.

Presenting the Union Budget 2024-25, the Minister said the government will bring out a five-year vision document for meeting financial needs of the economy.

Efforts will also be made to nudge privatisation and use Indian rupee for overseas investments, she said.

Further, the government will develop taxonomy for climate finance as well as revamp Shram Suvidha Portal to enhance compliance for industry and trade.

