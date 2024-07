The Centre on July 23 announced that it will set up as many as 100 branches of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in northeastern States of the country.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

IPPB has crores of accounts at present and operates through lakhs of branches.

