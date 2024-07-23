Budget 2024: BJD flays Centre, says Odisha’s ‘special status’ demand ignored

The Biju Janata Dal has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government accusing that Odisha’s demand for special category State status has been overlooked in the Union Budget while crores of funds have been allocated for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Reacting to the Budget, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “BJP had put special category status in their manifesto as a promise to the people of Odisha. However, this promise has not been considered for Odisha, whereas special packages, allocating crores of funds have been announced for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.”

“Along with this, the demand of Odisha for revision of coal royalty, which has been pending for years with the central government, has been rejected, because of which the State will lose thousands of crores of revenue every year,” Mr. Patnaik charged, terming the Budget disappointing.

In sync with the party’s stand, all the BJD MPs in Rajya Sabha walked out of House when the Union Budget was being laid.

“Before Walking out, the BJD MPs strongly said in the House that they were walking out due to the denial of Special Category State status to Odisha. While Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been asking for the special category, the two states got Special additional funds while Odisha’s demand was not considered,” said BJD MP and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra.

He sarcastically said probably this was the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 Lok Sabha BJP MPs out of 21 MPs from Odisha.

“Lots of big promises in different sectors were made to the people of Odisha during the election campaign especially on agriculture , MSME and industry. There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this Budget. This is a complete neglect of Odisha and her people,” the BJD supremo maintained.

Mr. Patnaik further said, “We all know that Odisha faces a number of natural disasters every year, including floods. We had requested for a special package for disaster management. While similar requests of other States have been considered and they have been granted special packages for flood protection, the genuine demand of Odisha on disaster management has not been considered.”

The former CM pointed out, “we have been fighting for Justice in the Polavaram issue. Allocating more and more funds for Polavaram without sorting out the genuine grievances of Odisha shows impartiality against Odisha.”

On the expected line, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the budget saying it was progressive and aimed at achieving goal of Vikshit Bharat.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo said, “When a 24-year-old government did not take any step to improve the tourism sector, the Central government’s specific announcement for Odisha’s tourism development should be welcomed. It will generate employment.”

“Whatever special assistance is required for Odisha has been granted through different infrastructure projects and national programmes. Odisha has got more than its due share,” Mr. Singh Deo said. The State government would take up the issue of submergence of localities in its Malkangiri district due to Polavaram project of Andhra Pradesh, he said.