Setting a roadmap for the third Modi term, Union Finance Minister on Tuesday, unveiled nine priorities of the Union Budget for 2024-25. She listed agriculture, employment, human development, energy security, manufacturing, innovation, infrastructure and next generation reforms. This full budget is a continuation of the plans announced by Ms. Sitharaman in the interim budget announced in February.

Click here for the Union Budget 2024 updates, highlights

“People have given an unique opportunity to our government to take the country towards prosperity. This Budget envisages sustained efforts on the following nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all,” said Ms. Sitharaman. She added that this year’s budget will focus on aspirations of all citizens irrespective of religion, caste, gender and age.

Nine Priorities of Budget

Productivity and resilience in agriculture

Employment and Skilling

Inclusive Human Development

Energy Security

Manufacturing and Services

Innovation, Research and Development

Infrastructure

Next generation reforms

Talking about the Indian economy’s rise, she said, “India’s economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, The country’s inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4%, and core inflation stands at 3.1%”. The Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in Parliament on Monday, pegged India’s growth in pre-COVID trend, estimating a 7% plus growth in medium term.

This is the seventh budget speech presented by Ms. Sitharaman and her second term as Union Finance Minister. After being awarded the people’s mandate for the third term in June, this is also the first budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.