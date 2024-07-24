GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024-25: Viewpoint

A collection of columns by industry leaders on the Union Budget 2024

Published - July 24, 2024 08:00 am IST

From left and clockwise: Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi Equipments; R. Dinesh, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited; P. B. Balaji, Group CFO at Tata Motors Ltd.; Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance; R. Nandini, Managing Director of Chandra Group, and Chairperson of CII - Southern Region.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, stressing on her government’s nine priorities.

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, support for promotion of MSMEs, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development.

Here is a collection of all the Viewpoint columns in The Hindu where industry leaders react to the Union Budget 2024.

Kumar Mangalam Birla
Budget 2024: Placing thrust on infrastructure
Preetha Reddy
Empowering women: A pathway to transformative change
Nirmal Jain
Union Budget 2024: A comprehensive pathway to inclusive growth and economic resilience
Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy.
Affordable housing thrust a big boost for the home finance sector
R. Nandini
Union Budget 2024: A vision for inclusive growth and empowerment
P.B. Balaji
Union Budget 2024-25: Growth, reforms and infrastructure
Jairam Varadaraj
Budget 2024 | Government keeps focus on critical areas
R. Dinesh
Budget 2024: A blueprint for sustainable growth and employment
