Budget 2024-25: Taxes

A collection of The Hindu’s coverage of the Union Budget, related to changes in direct taxes and custom duties

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the tax slabs under the new regime and said as a result of these changes, a salaried employee would be able to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes. Image for representation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the tax slabs under the new regime and said as a result of these changes, a salaried employee would be able to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, stressing on her government’s nine priorities.

Click here for The Hindu’s live coverage of the Union Budget 2024-25

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, support for promotion of MSMEs, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development.

Here is a collection of all stories from The Hindu relating to the changes in direct taxes and custom duties in the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has changed the income tax slabs for the new tax regime which is likely to benefit taxpayers.
Budget
Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman revises personal income tax slabs; taxation rates remain unchanged
The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on July 23, 2024.
Budget
Budget 2024 highlights: Focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class; tax structure under new regime revised
The Hindu Bureau
Live
Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman unveils major tax and jobs reforms; Oppn terms it ‘kursi-saving Budget’
The Hindu Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman proposed new tax structures for charities, foreign shipping companies, rationalisation of capital gains in her 2024 Budget speech.
Budget
Budget 2024: Corporate tax for foreign companies slashed to 35%, charities, cruise operations taxation revised
The Hindu Bureau
Image used for represenatative purpose only
India
Budget 2024: Tax rates on both short and long term capital gains raised with immediate effect
ANI

