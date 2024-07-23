GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024-25: Social sector

A collection of The Hindu’s coverage of the Union Budget, related to announcements on education and women’s welfare

Published - July 23, 2024 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, stressing on her government’s nine priorities.

Click here for The Hindu’s live coverage of the Union Budget 2024-25

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, support for promotion of MSMEs, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development.

Here is a collection of all stories from The Hindu relating to the announcements on education and women’s welfare.

Image for representation
India
Budget 2024: What measures were announced for women?
The Hindu Bureau
Women counting money at a garment sewing machine unit.
Budget
India has moved from women’s development to women-led development: Economic Survey
Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Representational image.
Budget
Budget 2024: ₹1.48 lakh cr allocation for education, employment, skill, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Budget
Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces e-vouchers for students; education loans up to ₹10 lakh
The Hindu Bureau

