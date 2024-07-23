GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget 2024-25: Investors

A collection of The Hindu’s coverage of the Union Budget, related to market reactions, investor- and market- related announcements

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, stressing on her government’s nine priorities.

Click here for The Hindu’s live coverage of the Union Budget 2024-25

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, support for promotion of MSMEs, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development.

Here is a collection of all stories from The Hindu regarding market reactions, investor- and market- related announcements.

Collection - 2 stories

A man walks past a damaged house and backdrop of under construction residential building of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Ahmedabad. File.
Budget
Budget 2024: FM announces ₹10 lakh crore investment into scheme for urban housing
N Anand
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Budget
Budget 2024: FDI rules will be simplified, says Sitharaman in Budget speech
PTI

