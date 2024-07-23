GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2024-25: Economy

A collection of The Hindu’s coverage of the Union Budget, related to manufacturing, jobs, services sector, agriculture, climate mitigation, green energy, water, defence, space, science and technology

Published - July 23, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet at the Ministry of Finance before heading to Parliament on July 23, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet at the Ministry of Finance before heading to Parliament on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, 2024, stressing on her government’s nine priorities.

Click here for The Hindu’s live coverage of the Union Budget 2024-25

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, support for promotion of MSMEs, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development.

Here is a collection of all stories from The Hindu relating to manufacturing, jobs, services sector, agriculture, climate mitigation, green energy, water, defence, space, science and technology.

Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / Union Budget / economy (general) / economy, business and finance / defence / Agriculture

Collection - 8 stories

As per the Union Budget announced by the finance minister, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing. Image used for representative purpose only
Budget
Budget 2024: Shares of shrimp products makers in heavy demand after Budget allocation
PTI
While presenting the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament on July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced Central assistance of ₹2.2 lakh crore for urban housing over the next five years as well as an interest subsidy scheme to facilitate loans at affordable rates for urban housing works. File photo
Budget
Budget 2024: Govt announces transit-oriented development plan for large cities
PTI
Buddhist monks during celebrations of the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at Mahabodhi temple, in Bodh Gaya. File.
Budget
Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces financial support for developing temple corridors at Vishnupad, Mahabodhi in Bihar
The Hindu Bureau
Mudra loan cheque being presented to a group of women in Ongole. File image.
Budget
Budget 2024: Loans limit under PM Mudra Yojana enhanced to ₹20 lakh
The Hindu Bureau
Chennai, 12 Nov 2019, Tamil Nadu. A view of Ramanujam IT City in Taramani, Chennai. Photo: Shaju John/The Hindu
Budget
Budget 2024: Industrial parks in or around 100 cities to be developed, announces FM
The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation only
Budget
Budget 2024: Land reform measures to be undertaken consulting States, says Finance Minister in Budget speech
The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation only.
Budget
Budget 2024: Measures to boost MSMEs announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The Hindu Bureau
Narendra Modi arrives to address the media at new Parliament building before the Budget Session on Monday. ANI ANI
Budget
Budget 2024: Agriculture, Employment, Infrastructure feature in nine priorities of third NDA government
The Hindu Bureau

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.