ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

February 01, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Here’s a look at a list of what will get costlier and cheaper in Financial Year 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Customs duties on articles made from bars of gold and platinum have been increased. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight Budget on Wednesday in Lok Sabha. A large number of commonly used items will become more expensive and certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty according to the Union Budget 2023-24.

Here’s is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier.

What’s cheaper

  • Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India
  • Denatured ethyl alcohol
  • Acid grade fluorspar
  • Shrimp feed
  • Lab-grown diamonds
  • Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed
  • Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles
  • Raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode

What’s dearer

  • Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles (EV)
  • Kitchen chimney
  • Imported bicycles and toys
  • Articles made of gold, platinum
  • Imitation jewellery
  • Silver dores, bars, articles
  • Copper scrap
  • Compounded rubber
  • Cigarettes

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US