Budget 2023 | National Data Governance Policy to be brought to access anonymised data: Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The FM said that the idea was being deliberated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology since 2020, and a draft of this policy has been put out.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

During her presentation of the Union Budget 2023 in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out to enable access to anonymized data.

She informed the Parliament that the idea was being deliberated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology since 2020, and a draft of this policy has been put out.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT in July 2022, the Draft National Data Governance Framework Policy aimed to ensure that non-personal data and anonymized data from both Government and Private entities are safely accessible by Research and Innovation eco-system.

The policy aimed to provide an institutional framework for data/datasets/metadata rules, standards, guidelines and protocols for sharing of non-personal data sets while ensuring privacy, security and trust.

In November 2022, MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that the government will not be able to violate the privacy of citizens under the proposed data protection law as it will get access to personal data only in exceptional circumstances like national security, pandemic and natural disasters.

