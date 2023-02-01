ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Highest-ever capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore for railways

February 01, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The capital outlay for the railways has been increased to the highest-ever ₹2.40 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on January 1.

Presenting the budget in Lok Sabha, Ms. Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.

ALSO READ
Indian Railways introduces ‘Ideal Train Profile’ to maximise seat occupancy

She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with an investment of ₹75,000 crores, including ₹15,000 crore from private sources, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With increased passenger expectations, the Railways are planning to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of premier trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar and Tejas. The interiors of these coaches will be improved with a modern look and for enhanced passenger comfort.

A significant allocation is likely to be made to replace old tracks as the railways plan to speed up trains and launch Vande Bharat Express in more destinations. Aimed at attracting tourists, the railways is proposing to manufacture 100 more Vistadome coaches.

In the budget, the government proposed to manufacture 35 hydrogen fuel-based trains, 4,500 newly designed automobile carrier coaches with side entry, 5,000 LHB coaches and 58,000 wagons.

The Railways was allocated ₹1.4 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, of which ₹1.37 lakh crore was earmarked for capital expenditure and ₹3,267 lakh crore for revenue expenditure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US