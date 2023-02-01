ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Govt to borrow record ₹15.4 lakh crore in FY24 to bridge revenue gap

February 01, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The figure is higher than the total borrowing of ₹14.21 lakh crore for the current financial year ending March 31, 2023, said the Finance Minister

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 | Photo Credit: PTI

The government plans to borrow a record ₹15.4 lakh crore from dated securities in FY24 to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy.

This is higher than the total borrowing of ₹14.21 lakh crore for the current financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Budget 2023 | How is money allocated and where does it come from?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget on February 1 said the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at ₹11.8 lakh crore to finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at ₹15.4 lakh crore,” she said.

The government has raised ₹12.93 lakh crore till January 27, which is 91% of the overall borrowing target of ₹14.21 lakh crore estimated for 2022-23.

The indebtedness of the Centre and State governments together is equal to 83% of the annual gross domestic product (GDP).

The Finance Minister retained the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% despite an increase in the subsidy bill.

“Coming to 2023-24, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at ₹27.2 lakh crore and ₹45 lakh crore, respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at ₹23.3 lakh crore,” she said.

She pegged the fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP for FY24.

“In my Budget Speech for 2021-22, I had announced that we plan to continue the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5% by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period. We have adhered to this path, and I reiterate my intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26,” she said.

Also Read | Budget likely to cap fiscal deficit at 5.8% for FY24; Centre’s borrowings to rise

Ms. Sitharaman had pegged gross market borrowing through dated securities for 2022-23 at ₹14,95,000 crore.

However, the government in September 2022 decided to cut the gross borrowing to ₹14.21 lakh crore during FY23. The gross borrowing for 2021-22 was ₹12,05,500 crore.

With regard to the net borrowing, the government estimated a record ₹11.6 lakh crore raising from the market in 2022-23.

This was nearly ₹2 lakh crore higher than the current year’s Budget estimate of ₹9.7 lakh crore.

The total market borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated at ₹11,58,719 crore, according to the previous Budget document.

The revised estimates for the same for 2021-22 are ₹8,75,771 crore against the Budget estimates of ₹9,67,708 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US