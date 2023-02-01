ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Fiscal deficit to be brought down to below 4.5% by 2025-26: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Finance Minister also said that tax receipts for the next fiscal are budgeted at ₹23.3 lakh crore and States would be allowed 3.5% of GDP as fiscal deficit.

PTI

Finance Minister announcing the new tax slabs. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Sansad TV.

Fiscal deficit would be brought down to below 4.5% by 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

She also said that tax receipts for the next fiscal are budgeted at ₹23.3 lakh crore and States would be allowed 3.5% of GDP as fiscal deficit. To finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-24, net market borrowing from dated securities is estimated at ₹11.8 lakh crore, Ms. Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

Budget 2023 | Income tax slabs revamped; rebate limit increased to ₹7 lakh under new tax regime

She retained the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% in the revised estimate for FY2022-23 and reduced it to 5.9% for the next fiscal. The government had pegged the fiscal deficit at at 6.4% of the GDP for the current financial year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue for 2022-23 is estimated to be ₹16,61,196 crore. The country's fiscal deficit was projected higher at 6.9% for 2021-22 as against 6.8% estimated earlier.

The Revised Estimates for 2021-22 indicate a fiscal deficit of ₹15,91,089 crore as against the Budget Estimates of ₹15,06,812 crore. The Minister also announced a new savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, for two years to 2025 with a maximum deposit limit of ₹2 lakh and an interest rate of 7.5%.

Budget 2023 | What are the Centre’s initiatives for ‘Green Growth’ and energy transition?

She added that 50-year interest-free loans to State governments have to be spent on capital expenditure within 2023-24.

The Finance Minister announced that monthly income scheme limit would be doubled to ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh for joint accounts. Ms. Sitharaman said that indirect tax proposals would boost green mobility and electric vehicles (EVs).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US