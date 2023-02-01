ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Defence sector gets lion’s share

February 01, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Education sector has seen a minor uptick in allocation of money than last year

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24, the allocation of money to major Ministries presents a clear picture of the Modi govt.’s focus on revamping the economy.

Defence Ministry was allocated ₹5,93,537 crore, up from last year’s ₹5.25 lakh crore. while Road Transport and Highways received ₹2,70,434 crore.

The Education Ministry received ₹1,12,899 crore, marginally higher than the 2022 Budget where ₹1.04-lakh crore was allocated for the education sector.

The Finance Ministry received ₹16,89,719 crore, the Home Ministry was given ₹1,96,034 crore, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was allocated ₹89,155 crore.

Rural Development Ministry was given ₹1,59,964 crore.

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was allocated ₹2,05,764 crore, while the Home Affairs Ministry received ₹1,96,034 crore. Chemical & Fertilizers Ministry was given ₹1,78,481 crore and the Ministry of Rural Development was allocated ₹1,59,964 crore.

Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare was given ₹1,25,035 crore while the Communications Ministry was allocated ₹1,23,393 crore.

