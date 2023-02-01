Budget 2023 | Cities, towns to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode: FM Sitharaman

February 01, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated the Union government’s intent to eliminate manual scavenging with a plan to enable mechanical desludging in all cities and towns, which she announced during her presentation of the Union Budget for 2023-24.

“All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode,” she said.

In 2020, the Centre amended the Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 to make mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks mandatory, and the word “manhole” to be replaced with “machine-hole” in official usage, along with the setting up of a 24x7 national helpline to report violations.

Ms. Sitharaman also said that there would be an “enhanced focus” for scientific management of dry and wet waste.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had expressed serious concern over people dying during manual scavenging and sewage cleaning in India, noting that nowhere in the world people are sent to “gas chambers to die.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on February 1, for the year 2023-24. She said that the Budget proposals for this financial year rest on inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, youth power, and financial sector.

The Finance Minister in her speech quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “Good governance is the key to a nation’s progress”.

“Our goverment is commited to providing a transparent and accountable administration which works for the welfare and betterment of common citizens,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT