Budget 2021 | Will take steps to further smoothen GST structure: Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2021 Budget announcements, said every possible step would be taken to smoothen the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure further and remove anomalies such as inverted duty structures.
A revised custom duty structure was on the anvil, she added.
The Finance Minister proposed to review over 400 archaic exemptions this year. It will be conducted through extensive consultations and a revised customs duty structure free of distortions will be in place from October 1.
Ms. Sitharaman pointed to record GST collections in the last few months.
The Gross GST revenue in January (as of 6 p.m. on January 31) is ₹1,19,847 crore, of which CGST is ₹21,923 crore, SGST ₹ 29,014 crore, IGST ₹ 60,288 crore (including ₹ 27,424 crore collected on import of goods) and cess ₹ 8,622 crore (including ₹ 883 crore collected on import of goods).
The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed in January is 90 lakh, according to the Press Information Bureau.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath