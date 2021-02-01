Budget 2021 Reactions | Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh

01 February 2021 14:00 IST

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget, several political leaders and industrial heads gave their feedback. Here is a compilation.

Trinamool Congress

Budget theme sell India: TMC

The TMC lashed out at the Centre over the Union Budget on Monday, saying it was 100 per cent "visionless" and its theme was "sell India."

"India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said

Congress

Budget, a case of 'wrong diagnosis and prescription': Congress

Terming the Union Budget as "directionless", the Congress on Monday said it was a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription", and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have been "brave" by extending help to the poor, but chose to be "timid".

He further added that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and increased spending on public health were two bright spots in an otherwise "directionless" budget which will be forgotten in a few weeks.

Terming the budget "disappointing" , Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP has put India into insolvency and bankruptcy and is busy selling public-owned assets to 12-15 major companies.

"Rest of India which is struggling with rising costs, unemployment and corruption have to reconcile with a meaningless 'Aatmanirbhar' slogan," he alleged.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that the budget was a "national monetisation plan -- short hand for National Sell out" and there was "no central focus in Budget".

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Centre over the budget, saying "this BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, 'I couldn't fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder'."

"After promising a century, FM is out hit wicket at Zero!! Instead of calling it as 'budget of the century' it will be remembered as 'blunder of the century' by BJP Government," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted.

CavinKare

Growth oriented budget: CavinKare CMD

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare Ltd termed it a growth oriented budget. He also welcomed the thrust given on infrastructure and rationalisation of custom duties. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

BJP

Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Union Budget as one for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and asserted that this will strengthen the economy.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the budget will provide a major boost to India's infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare.

Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised the budget's emphasis on affordable housing for all, and said it is sensitive to the needs of diverse sections of society.

Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track.

"A forward-looking budget. It will make good on the government's USD 5 trillion economy promise. Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments," he tweeted.