Budget 2021 Reactions | Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third and Narendra Modi government’s ninth Budget on Februrary 1, 2021.

Here are the updates:

CavinKare

Growth oriented budget: CavinKare CMD

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare Ltd termed it a growth oriented budget. He also welcomed the thrust given on infrastructure and rationalisation of custom duties. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

BJP

Budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', will strengthen economy: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the Union Budget as one for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and asserted that this will strengthen the economy.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the budget will provide a major boost to India's infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare.

Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain praised the budget's emphasis on affordable housing for all, and said it is sensitive to the needs of diverse sections of society.

Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track.

"A forward-looking budget. It will make good on the government's USD 5 trillion economy promise. Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments," he tweeted.