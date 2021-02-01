Budget 2021 | LIC IPO to be completed in 2021-22, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2021-22, announced that two public sector banks and one general insurance firm will be disinvested this year.
The initial public offering (IPO) of LIC will be completed in 2021-22, she said.
In last year’s budget, Ms. Sitharaman had announced that the government proposed to sell a part of its holding in LIC to sell by way of an IPO.
The government hopes that the listing would bring discipline, while giving retail investors an opportunity to participate in wealth creation.
The government owns 100% stake in LIC, which was set up in 1956 and remains the country’s largest state-run insurer.
LIC increased its share of the first-year premium income in the first nine months of this fiscal to 70.52% from 66.24% recorded in 2018-19. Its assets roughly equal $433 billion (over ₹30 lakh crore).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath