Budget 2021: Jal Jeevan Mission Urban and Urban Swachh Bharat Mission

01 February 2021 12:28 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the launch of a Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. It will be implemented over five years with an outlay of ₹ 2.87 lakh crores.

As the World Health Organisation has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water, sanitation, and a clean environment as a prerequisite to achieving universal health, the mission aims at better water supply across the country. She said that 4,378 urban local bodies would be benefited, and liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT cities.

Stressing on ‘Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat’, the Minister announced further strengthening of the ‘swachhata’ (cleanliness) campaign of urban India. “We intend to focus on complete fecal sludge management and wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic. Reduction in air pollution, especially waste from construction and demolition, and bio-remediation of dumpsites,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

The total financial allocation for the Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is ₹ 1,41,687 crores. It will be implemented over five years from 2021. An amount of ₹2,217 crore has been allocated to 42 urban centres with a million-plus population to manage air pollution.