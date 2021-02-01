Budget 2021 | CBI allocated ₹835.39 crore

The CBI has been allocated ₹835.39 crore in the Budget, a slight decrease from ₹835.75-crore given to it under the revised Budget for 2020-21.

“The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes. This also includes provision for various projects such as Modernisation of Training Centres of CBI, Establishment of Technical and Forensic Support Units, Comprehensive modernisation & purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI,” said the Budget document.

The Central Vigilance Commission, which has administrative superintendence over the CBI, has got ₹38.67 crore, as against ₹33.96 crore in 2020-21.

The newly established anti-corruption body, Lokpal, has been allocated ₹39.67 crore, which is about ₹10 crore more than the last financial year’s figure of ₹29.57 crore under the revised Budget.

The Enforcement Directorate, which comes under the Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry, is to get ₹311.49 crore, which is a little more than the revised ₹265.86 crore in 2020-21. “The provision is for expenditure of the Enforcement Directorate, which is concerned with the enforcement of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” said the government.

Funds to the tune of ₹37.65 crore have been allocated to the Narcotics Bureau, compared to ₹35.31 crore last financial year.