Budget 2020 | When Thiruvalluvar met Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the second Budget, quoted a Tamil couplet written by Thiruvalluvar to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives.

Pini inmai selvam vilaivu inbam emmam

ani enba naattirku iv aindhu.

This translates to: “Health, wealth, production, happiness and security, these five in a country are its ornaments of beauty.”

The Minister said that Mr. Modi had implemented the above-mentioned “five jewels” through programmes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (health protection scheme), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (toward development of agriculture) and by prioritising national security, respecting wealth creators and facilitating ease of living.