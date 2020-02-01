Budget 2020: Income tax slabs lowered for those who forgo exemptions

In a proposal to simplify the personal income tax regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2020 speech, said that income tax rates will be “significantly reduced” for those who forgo reliefs and exemptions. The new tax rates will be optional, she said.

According to the proposal, those with an income between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh, can now pay 10% instead of the present 20%, while those with an income between ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, will see a reduced tax rate of 15% instead of 20%.

Similarly, for income between ₹10 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh, the tax is currently 30% that is now being brought down to 20%. For those earning between ₹12.5-15 lakh will be charged 25%. Those earning above ₹15 lakh will continue to pay 30%.

Accordingly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will pay ₹1.95 lakh tax in place of ₹2.73 lakh now. Those earning upto ₹5 lakh in a year will pay no tax.

Income (per annum) Proposed Tax Rate Old Tax Rate Upto ₹2.5 lakh No tax No tax ₹2.5 lakh-₹5 lakh No tax 5% ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh 10% 20% ₹7.5 lakh to ₹10 lakh 15% 20% ₹10 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh 20% 30% ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh 25% 30% Above ₹15 lakh 30% 30%

The Finance Minister added that those who want to continue to avail the exemptions can continue to pay tax at the old. She added that ₹40,000 crore per annum will be revenue foregone from new income tax rates for individuals

“More than 100 exemptions of different nature are currently provided in the IT Act. I have removed around 70 of them in the new regime. We will review the rest of the exemptions in coming years,” she added.