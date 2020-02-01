Budget 2020: Proposals for social welfare

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2020 speech, presented several proposals under three themes: aspirational society, economic development and caring society.

The FM split the ‘Caring for Society’ theme into three sections namely women, child and social welfare, culture and tourism, and environment and climate change.

Women, child, and social welfare

The FM’s statement that the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ scheme is a “huge success” triggered an uproar in the House from the Opposition. “I would request you not to politicise the issue, and to listen to the data,” Ms. Sitharaman responded, and said that the gross enrollment ratio of girls across all levels is now higher than that of boys. Later, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too appealed to the House for silence.

Allocating ₹35,600 crore for nutritional related programmes, the FM said that under Poshan Abhiyaan, launched in 2019, 6 lakh anganwadi workers have been equipped with smartphones to provide nutritional updates for 10 crore households. She added that a task force will be appointed to look into the issue of young girls entering motherhood.

Touching upon the need to fight manual scavenging, she said that the govt was working on technological alternatives for this. She also proposed a budget provision of ₹85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes and ₹ 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes. Ms. Sitharaman also allocated ₹9,500 crore for Divyaang programme for the benefit of senior citizens.

Culture and Tourism

In a measure to boost tourism, the FM proposed the setting up of an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation and to bestow it with the status of a deemed university.

She added that five new archaeological sites will be developed in Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Siva Sagar in Assam, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu, and Dholavira in Gujarat. The Minister said that the Indian Museum in Kolkata will be re-curated, and that four more museums will be renovated and re-curated. The government, she announced, will support the setting up of one tribal museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Additionally, the Ministry of Shipping will set up a Maritime Museum at the site of Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation in Lothal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Environment and climate change

India’s commitment towards tackling climate change made in Paris conference kick starts from January 1, 2021, said the Finance Minister. Old thermal power plants, whose emissions are above prescribed norms, will be advised to be closed down, and the land reclaimed will be put to alternative use. To combat the issue of air pollution, and to ensure clean air in cities with around 1 million population, government has allocated ₹ 4,400 crore, she added.