Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹28,600 crore for women-specific programmes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents, before its presentation in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament in New Delhi, on Feb. 1, 2020.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents, before its presentation in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament in New Delhi, on Feb. 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Slew of measures aimed at women

The government has allocated a total of ₹28,600 crore for programmes specifically aimed at women, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Tabling the Union Budget for 2020-21, Ms. Sitharaman said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme had yielded tremendous results.

“Gross enrolment ratio of girls across all levels of education is now higher than boys,” she said.

Also Read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday.

Budget 2020 live updates | Cut in tax rate, sops for social sectors expected

 

Speaking on a slew of measures aimed at women, she said women were a priority, especially pregnant and lactating women.

Ms. Sitharaman said a total of ₹35,600 crore had been allocated for nutrition-related programmes.

“We will also appoint a task force to look into the issue of low age of girls entering motherhood,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Economy Budget 2020
budgets and budgeting
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:49:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/budget-2020-nirmala-sitharaman-allocates-28600-crore-for-women-specific-programmes/article30711254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY