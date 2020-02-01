Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹28,600 crore for women-specific programmes

The government has allocated a total of ₹28,600 crore for programmes specifically aimed at women, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Tabling the Union Budget for 2020-21, Ms. Sitharaman said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme had yielded tremendous results.
“Gross enrolment ratio of girls across all levels of education is now higher than boys,” she said.
Speaking on a slew of measures aimed at women, she said women were a priority, especially pregnant and lactating women.
Ms. Sitharaman said a total of ₹35,600 crore had been allocated for nutrition-related programmes.
“We will also appoint a task force to look into the issue of low age of girls entering motherhood,” she said.
