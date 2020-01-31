Budget 2020

Watch | Budget 2020: Industry expectations

A video on key expectations of the Budget from different industry bodies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the 2020-21 Union Budget on February 1.

Here are some expectations of the Budget from different industry bodies.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

  • Incentive based Scrappage Policy
  • Increase budget allocation for ICE bus procurement by state transport undertakings
  • Reduce GST rates for BSVI vehicles effective April 1 from 28% to 18%

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

  • To spur rural demand, more money needs to be given for PM-Kisan and MNREGA
  • Asset quality review of NBFCs to help sustaining well-functioning financial institutions and allow the unwell ones to cease, if necessary
  • Boost in the export sector is critical
  • Better labour reforms

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

  • Public spending on agri-infrastructure must be stepped up, especially on irrigation, seeds, cold storage
  • Increased budgetary provision for strengthening the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM)
  • Promoting Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)
  • Leveraging remote sensing technology for efficient production planning
  • Encouraging agri-exports by identifying potential products

