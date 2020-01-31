Watch | Budget 2020: Industry expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the 2020-21 Union Budget on February 1.

Here are some expectations of the Budget from different industry bodies.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

Incentive based Scrappage Policy

Increase budget allocation for ICE bus procurement by state transport undertakings

Reduce GST rates for BSVI vehicles effective April 1 from 28% to 18%

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

To spur rural demand, more money needs to be given for PM-Kisan and MNREGA

Asset quality review of NBFCs to help sustaining well-functioning financial institutions and allow the unwell ones to cease, if necessary

Boost in the export sector is critical

Better labour reforms

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)