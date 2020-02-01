Budget 2020 | India uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says Nirmala Sitharaman

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society.
The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance, she added.
“We shall strive to bring ease of living for every citizen,” Ms. Sitharaman said.
Stating that India is now the fifth largest economy in the world Ms. Sitharaman said the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014. The growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent, she added.
Ms. Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.
