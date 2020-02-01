Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Full speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on February 1, 2020.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on February 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020 announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget for 2020-21 as the government looked to boost consumption to bring the economy out of the worst slowdown in 11 years.

