Budget 2020

Budget 2020 | FM proposes Kisan Rail in PPP mode

Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in temperature controlled vans in order to travel long distances. File photo

Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in temperature controlled vans in order to travel long distances. File photo  

more-in

‘This is to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to set up Kisan Rail in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Presenting her second Union Budget, Ms. Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the benefit of farmers.

“To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly,” she said.

She also said refrigerated parcel vans on select mail express and freight trains for carrying perishable cargo was also on the anvil.

Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in such temperature controlled vans in order to travel long distances.

The proposal to use refrigerated parcel vans to ferry perishables was first announced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-10 Budget, however, it has failed to take off.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Budget 2020
agriculture
railway accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 12:24:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/budget-2020-fm-proposes-kisan-rail-in-ppp-mode/article30710336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY