Budget 2020: Bank deposit insurance cover increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹1 lakh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there was a robust mechanism in place to monitor the health of all scheduled commercial banks.
Tabling the Union Budget for 2020-21, Ms. Sitharaman said the deposit insurance cover had been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per depositor. “Depositors’ money in scheduled commercial banks is absolutely safe,” she said. This comes after the closure of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank last year, leaving thousands of depositors in crisis.
Ms. Sitharaman said, “The balance government holding in IDBI bank will be be sold to private retail investors.”
She added that a total of ₹3.50 lakh crore had been infused as capital in public sector banks in the past years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.