Budget 2020 | Climate-related commitments to be executed

A view of smoke rising from a factory | Image used for representational purposes only.

A view of smoke rising from a factory | Image used for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Utilities running old thermal power plants will be told to shut down

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her announcements as part of the Union Budget for 2020-21, said that the climate-related commitments made by India on best effort basis, as part of the Paris Climate Agreement, will be executed in actions kicking off on January 1, 2021.

The efforts to this end will be executed in various sectors through normal budgeting process.

Utilities running old thermal power plants functioning in India, with high carbon emissions, will be advised to shut them down. The land so acquired will be put to other use, Ms. Sitharaman said.

It is imperative for large cities having population of above one million to have clean air. To encourage such States that are formulating plans for ensuring clean air, incentives will be provided. The parameters for such incentives will be notified by the Ministry of Environment.

₹4,400 crore has been allocated to promote clean air in cities with population of 1 million.

