Budget 2020 | 100 more airports to be developed by 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the UDAN scheme. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said ₹1.7 lakh crore has been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.
She also said 150 trains will run under the public private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of the private sector. Besides, the Minister promised more Tejas type trains to connect tourist destinations.
She said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.
