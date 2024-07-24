Bhadrachalam Road-Kovvur railway line ignored in Union Budget 2024, says CPI (M) State committee member

Terming the Union Budget 2024 as “politically biased”, the CPI (M) State committee member Machha Venkateshwarlu hit out at the BJP-led Central government accusing it of meting out a raw deal to Telangana in the Union Budget.

In a statement, he alleged that the Union Budget has grossly neglected the proposed 151-km Bhadrachalam Road-Kovvur new broad gauge railway line, shattering the hopes of people of the tribal majority district for the long cherished and crucial new railway line. There is no concrete assurance for the land oustees of the Polavaram project in terms of compensation in the Union Budget, he charged.

He further alleged that the Union Budget failed to contain any provisions to address the long pending bifurcation issues involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said the BJP MPs from Telangana owe an explanation to people of the State over the “gross injustices” meted out to Telangana in the Union Budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.