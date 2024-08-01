'B' in BJP's Budget stands for 'betrayal': Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 1 accused the Modi government of indulging in "tokenism" by bringing in "so-called employment-linked incentive schemes", and said the 'B' in the Union Budget stands for "betrayal".

Mr. Kharge alleged that the Modi government's Budget has mere internships forced upon the industry with no long-term solution in sight.

He said that a week into the 'Kursi Bachao Budget', the academia and the industry awaits clarity from the Modi government on its "tokenism" regarding the "so-called 'employment-linked incentive' schemes".

"Crores of youth want a permanent solution to their plight of Jobs, but Narendra Modi ji's government bitterly deceives them by not even giving a temporary solution!" he alleged.

"We ask two questions to the Modi government on these sham schemes - When will the Modi government provide details of the schemes?" he said.

Neither the youth nor the industry which is to be nudged, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to provide internships, first time jobs or training has any know how about the contours of the five employment-linked incentive schemes, Mr. Kharge said.

"A government, which could not create a conducive environment for private investment and took measures to plunge it, is now acting as if it will suddenly nudge 500 top companies to hire 4,000 interns per year!" he said.

Was there any stakeholder consultation before imposing this "half-copied idea" from the Congress manifesto, Mr. Kharge asked.

The Congress Manifesto had a 'Right to Apprenticeship' - which is a structured system of training where individuals, known as apprentices, learn a trade or profession through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction, he said.

"On the other hand, the Modi government's Budget has mere internships forced upon the industry with no long-term solution in sight," he alleged.

Why are none of these Employment-Linked Incentive Schemes missing the Public Sector component, Mr. Kharge asked.

"Is it because the BJP wants no recruitment of SC, ST, OBC and EWS youth in the Public Sector - through reservation?" he said.

Why are all these schemes providing temporary employment or internships, he asked.

“For instance, the incentive scheme for first-time employees, which offers a ₹15,000 subsidy is paid out in three installments and the second installment is only payable if the employee undergoes a compulsory online financial literacy course,” he said.

“Why should employees in every unrelated sector be expected to do this,” Mr. Kharge asked.

"More worrying is the clause stating that the subsidy is 'to be refunded by the employer if the employment to the first timer ends within 12 months of recruitment'. If the employee switches jobs in 10 months, he/she has already received the benefit of the scheme, but the employer is required to bear the costs. Would any small employer take this risk?" Mr. Kharge said.

The minimum wage (average) in India is about ₹13,300, he said.

"It looks as if no new intern/hire in these SHAM schemes even getting that? The Modi government should clarify on this," he said.

"The 'B' in BJP's Budget stands for 'Betrayal'!" he added.

