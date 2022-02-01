₹1.85 lakh crore allocation to MHA in budget

File photo used for representation. Photo: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs

New Delhi

01 February 2022 17:20 IST

An increase of nearly ₹20,000 crore from the current fiscal when it was allocated ₹1,66,546.94 crore

Reflecting the Modi government's priority to internal security, the Union Budget on Tuesday allocated ₹1.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the majority of spending on central police organisations like the CRPF, BSF and for improving the infrastructure along the international borders.

The 2022-23 budget allocation to the MHA, helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is ₹1,85,776.55 crore, nearly ₹20,000 crore or about 11.5% more than the current fiscal when it was allocated ₹1,66,546.94 crore.

Modernisation of police forces, intelligence gathering apparatus, women safety, cyber security and the decennial census also got priority in the budget.

The budget allocated the bulk of the MHA funds to the Police - ₹1,17,687.99 crore in comparison to ₹1,09,266.30 crore given in 2021-22.

Among the central police organisations, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), mostly responsible for internal security duties and fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, has been allocated ₹29,324.92 in comparison to ₹27, 307.42 crore given in 2021-22.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides often handling internal security assignments, has been given ₹22,718.45 crore in comparison to ₹21,491.14 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which protects vital installations like nuclear projects, airports and metro networks, has been given ₹12201.90 crore in comparison to ₹11372.54 crore allocated in 2021-22.

The Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been allocated ₹7653.73 crore in comparison to ₹6940.42 crore given in 2021-22.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, got ₹7461.28 crore in comparison to ₹6965.02 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Assam Rifles, which is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and for anti-insurgency duties in the Northeast, has been allocated ₹6658.41 crore in comparison to ₹6046.25 crore given in the current fiscal.

The National Security Guard (NSG), the elite commando force to tackle any emergency security situation, has been allocated ₹1293.37 crore in comparison to ₹1151.16 crore given in 2021-22.

The Intelligence Bureau, a key domestic internal agency, has been given ₹3168.36 crore in comparison to ₹2793.02 given in the current fiscal.

The Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, has been allocated ₹385.95 crore in comparison to ₹386.50 crore given in 2021-22.

The Delhi Police, which is responsible for the security of the national capital, has been allocated ₹10096.29 crore in comparison to ₹11136.22 crore given in 2021-22.

While ₹200 crore has been allocated for special schemes related to women security, ₹2744.52 crore has been given for border infrastructure and management and ₹2754.16 crore for modernisation of police forces.

A sum of ₹3659.84 crore has been allocated for improving police infrastructure.

The budget also allocated ₹3676 crore for the census-related work, which has been stalled for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ₹565.72 crore has been allocated for the border area development programme.