Budget proposals, monetary policy set tone for broad-based economic revival: RBI article

PTI February 16, 2022 20:53 IST

Domestic economic situation improving despite unsettled global environment

The 2022-23 Budget proposals and the recent monetary policy announcements have set the tone for a durable and broad-based economic revival which has started gaining traction as the nation emerges from the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an RBI article.

The article on the ‘State of Economy’ appeared in the RBI’s February bulletin and was authored by RBI officials. The authors emphasised that the domestic economic situation continued to improve, the unsettled global environment notwithstanding.

"The Union Budget 2022-23 and the monetary policy announcement of February 10, 2022, have set the tone for a durable and broad-based revival," they said.

The renewed emphasis on public investment in the Budget through infrastructure development is expected to crowd-in private investment and strengthen job creation and demand in FY23, the authors pointed out.

"Fundamental to the infrastructure boost is the GatiShakti National Master Plan, which aims to achieve inclusive growth through multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency," they added.

Observing that domestic macroeconomic conditions were striking a path that is diverging from global developments, the authors said, "in India, the recovery in economic activity is gaining strength and traction as it emerges from the third wave.

"Both manufacturing and services remain in expansion with optimism on demand parameters and uptick in consumer and business confidence. As businesses return to a new normal, the job landscape is expected to improve," the authors added.

The global economy now stands at an inflection point, they said. Inflation had become entrenched across economies, owing to a spike in commodity prices and persistence of supply-chain bottlenecks, according to the authors.

"The global macroeconomic situation remains embroiled in a heightened state of uncertainty, with risks tilted to the downside," they pointed out.

With inflation projected to stay within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6% in FY23, the Monetary Policy Committee had decided to pause and persevere with an accommodative policy stance. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had emphasised that monetary policy would continue in its endeavour to achieve price stability, while ensuring a strong and sustained economic recovery.

“Higher spending and ease of doing business have brightened the outlook. India has once again emerged as the fastest-growing among major economies of the world, according to the IMF,” the authors said.

