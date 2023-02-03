Budget brought feel-good factor to start-up economy, but bigger things missing, say entrepreneurs

February 03, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

A couple of Union budget 2023-24 announcements brought cheer to the country’s start-up ecosystem, but a section of entrepreneurs said they had been expecting more. What came as good news was the extension of the date of incorporation for income tax benefits for startups by one year — from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I further propose to provide the benefit of carry-forward of losses on change of shareholding of startups from seven years of incorporation to 10 years.”

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), a Section 8 organisation designed to function as the knowledge bridge between the Government of Karnataka and industry, said this was a welcome move.

Entrepreneurship was vital for a country’s economic development, the Finance Minister said. Therefore, the government had introduced a number of beneficial measures for start-ups, and those had started bearing results, she emphasised. She added that India is now the third largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, and ranked second in quality innovation among middle-income countries.

K.R. Sekar, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “Start-ups have been clamouring for easy compliance and the benefit of an extended period of carry-forward of losses.” He added that start-ups take time to become profitable, hence extending the carry-forward period would help them.

The Budget also made a proposal to ease compliance through a Unified Compliance Management system that would help start-ups fill up data in an easier format.

Ankur Maheshwari, Group Chief Financial Officer, Freo, said the government’s focus on the start-up ecosystem and reducing compliance burden would inevitably ensure ease of business for startups, boost the start-up economy, and set the stage for the next level of growth.

“I’m glad that the tax holiday for start-ups has been extended until 2024, but we were expecting the government to exempt Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) and introduce a simple tax system,” said Derrick Sebastian, founder director and CEO, Simelabs, a firm that provides advanced technology solutions.

“This would have reduced the tax compliance burden and allowed start-ups to concentrate more on growth. This could have propelled startups to the next level, particularly those that are self-funded,” said Mr. Sebastian.

Echoing similar sentiments, Anuj Khurana, CEO and co-founder, Anaptyss, a digital solutions consulting and implementation firm focused on the BFSI space, was of the opinion that the government could have taken more visible steps to reignite the start-up culture and ease of doing business in the country. “However, the Budget brought in a feel-good factor,” he added.