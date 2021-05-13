Budget airline GoAir rebrands as Go First

Mumbai

13 May 2021 22:56 IST

GoAir will now be known as Go First, in rebranding itself as an ultra low-cost carrier, the airline said on Thursday. The airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand. “The combination of attractive airfares, a squeaky-clean flying experience, well-sanitised flights and on-time performance is what Go First is designed to deliver,” said vice-chairman Ben Baldanza. “And that is exactly at the core of our brand and service.”

“At Go First, our consumers come first,” Kaushik Khona, CEO, said, “Go First sees opportunities ahead. This rebranding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow.”

Advertising

Advertising