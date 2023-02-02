ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023: Import duty on compounded rubber increased

February 02, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - COIMBATORE

This was to curb circumvention of duty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Budget proposed an increase in the basic customs duty on compounded rubber from 10% to 25% or ₹30 per kg, whichever was lower, at par with natural rubber, other than latex.

This was to curb circumvention of duty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Budget speech.

Welcoming the announcement, Jeffry Rebello, president of the United Planters Association of Southern India, however, expressed concern as there was no clarity if the duty would apply on imports from countries under the Indo-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA). According to the Association, the import of compounded rubber (CR) increased by 21.73 % annually, and during 2021-2022 it was 1.14 lakh tonnes. Significantly, the ASEAN countries (Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia) accounted for 87% of the total imports with nil duty, under the FTA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hence, it appears that literally the increase in import duty may not have any considerable impact. Rather, CR will continue to be imported at nil duty from ASEAN countries. It will be applicable to other countries such as Korea, Germany and the U.S.,” he said.

Shashi Singh, senior vice president of the All India Rubber Industry Association, said rubber industries in micro, small and medium-scale enterprises sector would face problems with the increase in duty. Automotive companies and rubber part consumers would have an option to import finished products that had a lower customs duty of 10%, he said.

“It will be applicable to other countries such as Korea, Germany and the U.S.”Jeffry Rebellopresident of the United Planters Association of Southern India,

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US