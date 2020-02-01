Budget 2020 | Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 16-point action plan to boost agriculture, farmers’ welfare

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2020 speech, has proposed a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers welfare, referring to it as a part of the “aspirational India” segment of the government’s three-pronged strategy for development.

The Finance Minister said that the Centre proposed to encourage State governments that implement three model laws — Model Agri Land Leasing Act, 2016; APMC, 2017 and Contract Farming, 2018 — to ease the marketing of agricultural produce.

The salient points of the action plan are: