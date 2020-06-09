Business

BSVL gets nod for trial of Ulinastatin for COVID-19

Study for use with ARDS patients

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSVL) has received approval from DCGI to conduct phase III clinical study on Ulinastatin for mild to moderate Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) patients with COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Clinical trial is expected to start at hospitals shortly. The mortality risk is higher when an individual with COVID-19 infection develops ARDS and pneumonia. ARDS causes dry cough, heavy breathing, breathing difficulties and increased heart rate.

In such a case, Ulinastatin can be administered as a remedy to combat the underlying inflammatory condition related to ARDS in COVID-19 patients.

Sanjiv Navangul, MD and CEO, BSVL said, “Identifying effective antiviral agents and therapies to combat underlying pathology of COVID-19 is the need of the hour.”

“As one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in India we are channeling our efforts towards the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bsvl-gets-nod-for-trial-of-ulinastatin-for-covid-19/article31789918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY