BSVL gets nod for trial of Ulinastatin for COVID-19

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSVL) has received approval from DCGI to conduct phase III clinical study on Ulinastatin for mild to moderate Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) patients with COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

Clinical trial is expected to start at hospitals shortly. The mortality risk is higher when an individual with COVID-19 infection develops ARDS and pneumonia. ARDS causes dry cough, heavy breathing, breathing difficulties and increased heart rate.

In such a case, Ulinastatin can be administered as a remedy to combat the underlying inflammatory condition related to ARDS in COVID-19 patients.

Sanjiv Navangul, MD and CEO, BSVL said, “Identifying effective antiviral agents and therapies to combat underlying pathology of COVID-19 is the need of the hour.”

“As one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in India we are channeling our efforts towards the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.