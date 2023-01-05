ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

January 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

PTI

Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on January 5. BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

"BSNL will start 5G services in 2024," Mr. Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Mr. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

"Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in two years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," the Telecom Minister said. He had committed to launch 5G services in the State before January 26. Mr. Vaishnaw said the Modi government has allocated ₹5,600 crore for strengthening the telecom connectivity in the State. "100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US